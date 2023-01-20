‘Maybe they couldn’t verify his identity’: Santos mocked after Twitter appears to suspend his official government account

Just days after U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) created an official government account, Twitter appears to have suspended it, for reasons unknown. The serial liar turned congressional lawmaker is being mocked over the social media company's move.

On January 18 and 19 several journalists noted Santos had created the new account, although his House website does not currently link to any social media accounts.

CNN's Kristin Wilson on Wednesday tweeted a screenshot of Santos' official account.

Wilson's screenshot also includes what was Santos' first tweet.

Talking Points Memo founder and editor Josh Marshall, retweeting that Santos tweet which is now not able to be seen, also noted the new account, on Thursday.

"Twitter appears to have suspended George Santos’s official congressional account, @RepSantosNY03," Insider's Bryan Metzger reported on Friday morning. "Unclear why, it was set up in the last couple of days."

Metzger included a screenshot, which shows a grey checkmark used for official accounts, and the number of "followers" and "following." That account no longer has the checkmark or the followers/following numbers.

Rolling Stone's politics reporter Nikki McCann Ramírez also tweeted about the suspension, noting his longtime personal account remains active.

Mediaite adds that Santos' official government account "was listed as suspended, then seemingly briefly restored, and then apparently suspended again on Friday without an explanation."

Former federal prosecutor and Republican, now a Democrat, Ron Filipkowski, mocked Santos, tweeting: "His new congressional account. Maybe they couldn’t verify his identity."

See the images above or at this link.