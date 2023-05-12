Mayim Bialik leaves final week of ‘Jeopardy!’ in solidarity with writers strike

Standing in solidarity with striking writers, host Mayim Bialik is sitting out the final week of“ Jeopardy! - Courtesy Jeopardy Productions, Inc./TNS/TNS
Standing in solidarity with striking writers, Mayim Bialik is sitting out the final week of “Jeopardy!” tapings. The current host of the long-running game show reportedly departed her role one week before the end of the season in support of the Writers Guild of America strike, which kicked off last week. Season 39 of “Jeopardy!” is scheduled to wrap production at the Sony Pictures lot in Culver City, California, between May 16 and May 19. According to Deadline, the show will go on with popular champion Ken Jennings, who shares co-hosting duties with the “Big Bang Theory” star, taking over as h...