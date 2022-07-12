Mayor Adams defends NYC public service announcement on surviving nuclear attack: ‘Better safe than sorry’
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks at a press conference on Dec. 15, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York City. - David Dee Delgado/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday defended New York City’s emergency management agency for putting out a public service announcement about surviving a nuclear attack. Pushing back on the idea that the PSA could be considered “alarmist,” Adams said it’s always good to give New Yorkers tools to protect themselves against possible threats. “I’m a big believer in better safe than sorry,” Adams said. “I take my hat off to (the Office of Emergency Management). OEM took a very proactive step and said, ‘Let’s be prepared.’” Adams mentioned the war in Ukraine, an apparent reference to the fact tha...