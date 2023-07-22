Mayor Adams’ new 60-day shelter limit in NYC blasted by migrants: “I don’t want to sleep on the street”

Migrants outside the Watson Hotel on 57th Street and 9th Avenue on Jan. 31, 2023, in New York. - Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS
NEW YORK — As word spread of a new city policy that will limit shelter stays to 60 days at a time for adult male migrants, asylum seekers are angry and worried about ending up in the streets. New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday announced a new city policy that will boot single male migrants from shelters — he says to make way for migrant families and alleviate the stressed, overburdened system. Those who fall under the policy have 60 days to find “alternative housing.” If they can’t, they must leave their shelter and return to the city’s migrant intake center at the Roosevelt Hotel in ...