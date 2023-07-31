Former DC deputy mayor made unwanted 'sexual advances' to employee 5 times: internal report
Screenshot via Twitter

Former Washington D.C. Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff John Falcicchio, who was a longtime top aide to Mayor Muriel Bowser, has been found to have engaged in five incidents of "physical sexual advances," Fox 5 reported.

A report from Bowser's Office of Legal Counsel said Monday that an employee alleged in 2020 that Falcicchio made unwelcome advances towards her, described as "physical" and "sexual," while she was in his apartment for what she thought were work-related reasons. Four incidents took place at Falcicchio's apartment, while another took place at a different location, the report said.

He also reportedly sent her unwanted, flirtatious messages and inquired about her romantic life.

The report also found that allegations that Falcicchio retaliated against the employee after his advances were rejected were unfounded.

Falcicchio resigned from his position back in March.

