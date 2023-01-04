McCarthy allies to call for House to adjourn – Fox News reporter suggests ‘Trump’s backing failed to move the meter’

Allies of Majority GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy are expected to call for the House to adjourn when it reconvenes Wednesday at noon, a clear sign that the California Republican still does not have enough votes to become Speaker.

McCarthy lost all three votes on Tuesday, and according to a Fox News reporter the expected move to adjourn is a bad sign for his hopes of grabbing the gavel.

"McCarthy allies may move to adjourn when the House meets at noon et," says Fox News Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram. "This will require a vote by a simple majority. It's unclear if the House would approve such a motion."

Democrats are widely expected to vote against the move.

"However, a motion to adjourn is a bad sign for McCarthy," Pergram adds. "It could mean he didn't gain any votes & that Trump's backing failed to move the meter."

Trump Wednesday morning directed all House Republicans to vote for McCarthy, in an all-caps demand on his Truth Social platform.

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) says McCarthy is losing – not gaining – votes.

"I am hearing that the 19 are growing their vote," he told CNN.

And U.S Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) agrees, telling Steve Bannon, "There will be more than 20 of us today" voting against McCarthy.

