House Republican tasked with budget deal 'may have set a new low for the futility'

The top Republican tasked with cobbling together a budget plan that will pass muster with a fractured House GOP caucus is struggling to pull together a deal at a time when Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is under the gun to call for a vote this week.

According to a report from Politico's Jennifer Scholtes and Caitlin Emma, House Budget Chair Jodey Arrington (R-TX) has been put between a rock and a hard place to come up with a plan that can get enough votes in a House where the Republican party has a slim margin of error.

As the report notes, so far the Texas Republican "may have set a new low for the futility."

Adding to Arrington's problems has been sniping by McCarthy, with Politico previously reporting, "McCarthy has taken shots at Budget Chair Jodey Arrington (R-TX) as 'incompetent and chief deputy Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) as 'ineffective,'" with the report adding, "People close to McCarthy tell us that he perceives both men as disloyal (and we know from covering McCarthy for almost a decade that he holds grudges)."

Things have not gotten any better, the new report adding Arrington is "in a touchy spot."

Explaining McCarthy is rallying his members around a "package of spending cuts, deregulatory moves and a short-term debt hike that is slated for a floor vote this week," the report adds, "All of that makes Arrington’s entire effort now appear fruitless, with GOP appropriators preparing to write annual spending bills based on the funding totals outlined in the McCarthy-driven package."

Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) explained Arrington's dilemma, telling Politico, "He has a double-edged problem. One is that leadership is trying to herd more cats than we ever had to herd, and he’s got mandates to [enact] things that would be highly unpopular and can never get done.”

