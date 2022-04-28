'We've heard the tapes': Billboards taunting Kevin McCarthy to 'stop lying' pop up in congressman's district
File photo of Republican House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (AFP)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy may have received a standing ovation from his GOP colleagues in Washington on Wednesday, but his constituents back home in California have a different picture of their representative to observe.

The Huffington Post reports that the conservative group Republican Accountability Project (RAP) has put up six billboards in McCarthy's home district to remind residents that the congressman was caught in a lie last week when he denied saying he had never considered asking former President Donald Trump to resign in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

The billboards say, “We’ve heard the tapes, Kevin. Stop lying about January 6th."

Last week, McCarthy tried to deny a New York Times report about the resignation contemplation. But just hours after he issued that denial, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow played the audio recording of him saying exactly that. The recording also captured McCarthy saying he had "had it" with Trump.

“In a focus group I recently conducted with Ohio Trump voters, no one had heard about the McCarthy tapes,” RAP executive director Sarah Longwell said in a news release. “So we’re going to jumpstart that conversation, starting in McCarthy’s district.”

The Republican Accountability Project, a group of never-Trump conservatives, has been working against GOP lawmakers who supported and enabled the former president. The organization has taken out TV spots, digital ads and billboards, and has placed McCarthy in its online “Hall of Shame.”

The billboards will be up for two weeks.

SmartNews