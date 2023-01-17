McCarthy criticized for turning a blind eye on Rep. George Santos' lies

George Santos, R- N.Y., leaves the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 12, 2023, in Washington, D.C.. - Win McNamee/Getty Images North America/TNS
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is taking heat for claiming he “had a few questions” about the resume of Rep. George Santos while insisting the serial liar should not be forced out of office. Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman of New York says McCarthy’s effort to distance himself from Santos’s trail of lies makes him “complicit” in the lawmaker’s stubborn refusal to step down from his congressional seat. “The public has no choice but to believe that McCarthy was complicit in concealing Mr. Santos’ lies in order to flip a seat in a win-at-all-costs effort to gain power,” Goldman said. The attack ca...