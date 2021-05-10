Kevin McCarthy slammed after Republican congressman reveals he ignored early warning of Jan. 6 violence
Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) revealed on Monday he had warned House GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy that the words and actions of the Republican Party and its leaders would lead to violence on January 6.

"A few days before Jan 6, our GOP members had a conference call," Kinzinger tweeted. "I told Kevin that his words and our party's actions would lead to violence on January 6th. Kevin dismissively responded with 'ok Adam, operator next question.' And we got violence."

It is a monumental revelation, given the degree of violence, death, and destruction the nation saw unfold that day, as Trump supporters literally hunted down the Vice President and Speaker of the House in an attempted coup incited by the then-president of the United States. Hundreds have been arrested and charged, with more to come, according to DOJ.

House Republicans so far have managed to block a widely-discussed 9/11-style commission to determine the full scope of illegal and treasonous actions that led up to the January 6 insurrection.

But Kinzinger's announcement today has renewed calls for a January 6 commission, and made McCarthy the target of calls for him to step down.

It appears the commission may yet happen now:

