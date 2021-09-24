Mitch McConnell's 'bad faith and recklessness' is pushing the US to the brink of default: op-ed
There's a good chance that within a month, the U.S. could default on its debt within a month if Congress doesn't act. Writing in The Daily Beast this Friday, Sam Brody contends that both Republicans are just as aware of the risks as Democrats, but their insistence on raising the debt ceiling is putting them in an awkward position: "...praying that the U.S. won't go over the cliff, but insisting it's not their problem to stop it."

"While Democrats do run Washington, in the evenly-split Senate, raising the debt ceiling would not garner the 60 votes needed to advance. And Senate Republicans have made clear they will not only oppose raising the debt ceiling but also filibuster the vehicle to do it," Brody writes. "For months, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has said that Republicans would force Democrats to avert a default on a partisan basis, which would entail using a complicated and time-consuming process called budget reconciliation."

But Democrats called the GOP's bluff and attached the debt increase to legislation to keep the government open.

"Treating Republican bad faith and recklessness as if it's a fixed aspect of American politics that Democrats have to navigate around, as if it's a natural disaster or something, is a recipe for this fever to never break," said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI). "So, I'm not for giving in."

According to Brody, if Democrats blink first and move to raise the debt limit on their own, "it would throw a major wrench into their efforts to pass the cornerstone of Biden's agenda: two multi-trillion-dollar bills meant to bolster the country's infrastructure and social safety net programs."

