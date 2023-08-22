McDonald's, CEO must face ex-security executive's race bias claims

By Daniel Wiessner (Reuters) - A federal judge in Chicago on Tuesday refused to dismiss a lawsuit accusing McDonald's Corp of pushing out a Black executive after he criticized CEO Chris Kempczinski for appearing to blame the parents of a girl shot in a McDonald's drive-thru for her death. U.S. District Judge Linsday Jenkins said that while plaintiff Michael Peaster did not explicitly mention race during a 2021 meeting with Kempczinski and other company officers, the context surrounding his comments made clear that he was addressing racially charged conduct. "It is reasonable to infer that Peas...