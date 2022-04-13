'Isolated freaks': Dmitry Medvedev slams Kiev after arrest of Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk
Dmitry Medvedev, then Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, speaks at a council meeting in Moscow. Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev was angry about the arrest of pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk in Ukraine and made some serious accusations against Kiev. -/Kremlin/dpa

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev was angry about the arrest of pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk in Ukraine and made some serious accusations against Kiev.

"Isolated freaks who call themselves the 'Ukrainian government' declare that they want to beat a confession out of Viktor Medvedchuk, convict him 'quickly and justly' and then exchange him for prisoners," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also accused Kiev of torture, although she failed to provide any evidence.

Medvedchuk has been one of the most influential politicians in Ukraine for many years and is also considered Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest ally in the country. Putin is also the godfather of Medvedchuk's daughter.

Medvedchuk is accused of high treason and embezzlement after he was arrested by the Ukrainian secret service SBU on Tuesday. Photos were released showing him in handcuffs and in a Ukrainian uniform.