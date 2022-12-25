Meek Mill bails out 20 women so they can spend Christmas with family
Meek Mill appears onstage during the Made In America Festival in Philadelphia on Sept. 4, 2021. - Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

All Meek Mill wants is for families to spend Christmas together. The Philadelphia-born “On My Soul” rapper, 35, is helping nearly two dozen families with incarcerated relatives this holiday season, according to a release shared with the Daily News. He paid for the bail of 20 women incarcerated in the Riverside Correctional Facility, located in the City of Brotherly Love, who otherwise couldn’t afford to go home for the holidays. “It was devastating for me to be away from my son during the holidays when I was incarcerated,” said Mill, born Robert Williams. He also gave each of the women a gift ...