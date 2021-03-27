'Princess' Meghan McCain trashed by MSNBC host for racist comments: 'You should definitely lose your job'

MSNBC "Cross Connection" host Tiffany Cross dropped the hammer on "The View" host Meghan McCain on Saturday morning for questioning the qualifications of possible alternative hosts who are not white, while asking rhetorically if she should lose her job in the name of diversity.



Responding, Cross said McCain should be out of a job -- saying she only got her spot on the popular show because her dad was Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) while labeling the controversial View host a "princess."



Quoting McCain stating, "We've only had one Asian-American host, co-host this show. so does that mean that one of us should be leaving at some point because there's not enough representation? We're talking about is identity politics more important than qualifications of a job?" Cross responded, "Yes, one of you should definitely lose your job. I'll give you two guesses, but you'll only need one."



Noting that McCain's entire career has been built on nepotism, Cross continued, "But yes, let's talk identity politics. Feminist writer Barbara Smith was among the three women who coined the term identity politics and the original intent of the phrase was articulating black women's struggle at the nexus of race, gender and class oppression, but just like with hairstyles, Meghan, we've watched you twist it, braid it and lock it so it warps the presentation of your clumsy and ill-informed thoughts."



She later added, "Try being an ally instead of an adversary because, just so you know, in 2020 over 11 million Asian-American Pacific Islanders were eligible voters and those who did cast ballots played a huge role in electing President Joe Biden. So the same way gun-toting narcissists get to make demands for politicians, so too, do those of us who helped pave the way for this administration."



You can watch below:



