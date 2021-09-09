Meghan McCain’s new gig: Online columnist for Daily Mail

Meghan McCain is looking at a new view with her latest gig. More than a month after her departure from “The View,” the former talk show host has joined the DailyMail.com website as a columnist. Her first article will go live the week of Sept. 20. The popular U.K. tabloid’s publisher and editor in chief Martin Clarke made the announcement Thursday, promising that “Meghan’s column will be a space for her to have her uncensored say on the news of the day whether it be political, breaking news, showbiz or issues based.” “I’ve always been impressed with Meghan’s ability to generate discussion and d...
'Drunk' irate man shoves JetBlue flight attendant after getting booted for not wearing his mask properly
September 09, 2021
Another video of an irate airplane passenger has gone viral after he and his family were asked to leave a flight over non-compliance with mask rules.
An Instagram user posted a video this week of what she called a "drunk couple" who she claims refused to put their masks over their nose.
"Thanks to the crew for dealing with them really appreciate it!" the post says. "I got the pleasure of boarding the plane behind this family and this lady took a boomerang on the way to her seat, wobbling around so I figured she was a 'lil drunk, her water bottle in her bag was without a top so I told her, the flight attendant told her to fix her sons mask at the entry, which she didn't and her husband and her both had their masks on [but] off the nose the whole time."
That was the point at which the couple apparently was told to leave. The man at the front of the plan then gets into an argument with the flight attendant, swearing and yelling at him.
"Because I pulled it down two inches? This is what you're gonna do?" the man says. It wasn't long after that exchange that he appeared to shove the flight attendant.
The child with them exited the plan and was crying.
"I waited four f*ckin' hours for this flight! Do you understand that? You made me wait four god damn hours! You gave me one c*ck-sucking warning! One warning! That's it! One warning!" the man screamed. "I pulled it up the second you said something! The second he said something I pulled it over my nose. F*cking bullsh*t!"
He then began demanding that he be able to get his luggage on the plane.
"They're kicking us off and we don't know why," said his wife. "We're Americans."
She claimed that the mask "fell off his face" and "we fixed it, but it wasn't good enough." She then appeared to get emotional when talking about being kicked off the plane. As she exited she said "let it go viral" and "we're going to sue the sh*t" out of the airline.
"Everyone I know's an attorney," she appears to say her name which sounded like "McCarvey" asking the flight attendant "have you ever heard of that?"
See the full video below:
Anti-maskers start laughing at teen after he tells school board his grandmother died from COVID-19
September 09, 2021
A group of anti-maskers started openly laughing at a high school student this week after he told the Rutherford County, Tennessee school board about his grandmother dying from COVID-19.
Local news station WSMV reports that that high school junior Grady Knox appeared at a Rutherford County school board meeting to speak out in favor of a schoolwide mask mandate to protect students and staff from the novel coronavirus.
"This time last year, my grandmother, who was a former teacher at the Rutherford County school system, died of Covid because someone wasn't wearing a mask," he said.
At this point, several people in the audience began jeering him, including a woman sitting directly behind him who started openly laughing at him.
After the room settled down, Knox continued with his plea.
"This is an avoidable issue and, by not wearing masks in schools, it's irresponsible," he said.
Afterward, Knox told WSMV that he was shocked that talking about his grandmother's death drew derisive jeers.
"It was complete insanity from my perspective," he said. "If they laugh at me about a personal story about my grandmother, that's just disrespectful, I feel. So, I was like shaken a little bit."
School board member Claire Maxwell was quick to condemn the people who laughed at Knox.
"We all wholeheartedly, all seven of us, were ashamed about what happened and we want to make sure nothing like that ever happens again," she said.
Watch the video below.
Student mocked by adults for sharing his personal Covid-19 experience at school board meeting www.youtube.com
Trump's upcoming rally likely to highlight tension among Georgia Republicans
September 09, 2021
Former President Donald Trump will be in Georgia later this month for a rally in Perry. The Sept. 25 event is likely to drum up drama in the state’s Republican Party.
Trump’s hold on the state’s GOP hasn’t wavered since the 2020 election. After his loss to Joe Biden by fewer than 12,000 votes, he pledged he would be back in Georgia to push his own political agenda.
Trump has continued to hammer Gov. Brian Kemp any chance he gets. In Trump’s view, the Georgia governor should’ve done more to overturn the election results.
Trump’s early endorsement of now Senate candidate Herschel Walker froze the state party’s pool of potential primary candidates to take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for months before Walker actually got in the race.
Now, statewide races have begun to fill with pro-Trump primary candidates, an indication of a brewing battle within the party between those who are loyal to the former president and those who are not loyal enough.
Top state officials such as Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are political targets of the former president, who has promised to use his power to get them voted out of office.
While most of the criticism of Trump’s hold on the party takes place behind closed doors, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, another Georgia Republican who has drawn the ire of Trump, has become an outspoken advocate for conservative Republicans to take the party in a far different direction.
In his new book, GOP 2.0, Duncan lays out a new vision for the party — a move, he says, is key for Republicans moving forward.
“There's a lot of things we learned about the last four years — that an outsider, kind of business-minded person, could get quick change in Washington, D.C.,” Duncan told Georgia Public Broadcasting during an interview last month. "But the approach was unelectable going forward."
“We want to continue to hone those policies that make sense to a majority of Americans,” he added. “And I think we need to do all that with a better tone and one that encourages people instead of discourages people.”
Some Republicans are concerned that extreme pro-Trump candidates like Walker, one of the most legendary football players to ever don the red and black at the University of Georgia, will drive away grassroots voters. The state party saw firsthand the negative impact of Trump’s false claims of election fraud on turnout for the runoffs for former U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
Many are choosing to rally behind a different primary candidate.
A prominent figure in rural Georgia, three-term agriculture commissioner Gary Black has won a wide range of endorsements from local sheriffs to former Gov. Nathan Deal and even former U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, a die-hard Trump supporter.
Details are still slim on the speaker lineup for the upcoming rally in Perry, but it will likely paint a clearer picture of the Georgia Republicans who still fall in line behind Trump and party members who don’t.
This story comes to Raw Story through a reporting partnership with GPB News, a non-profit newsroom covering the state of Georgia
