Mehmet Oz says never mind the people he pays to speak for him: ‘I can only speak to what I’m saying’
Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate Mehmet Oz speaks at a pro- Israel community event hosted by the Republican Jewish Committee in Philadelphia on Aug. 17, 2022. - TOM GRALISH/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — Mehmet Oz, the celebrity surgeon and Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, suggested Tuesday that voters should listen only to him — and not what his campaign has to say. Oz was pressed by KDKA radio hosts in Pittsburgh about whether it was “appropriate” for Rachel Tripp, his campaign’s senior communications adviser, to say last week that the Democratic nominee, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, might not have suffered a stroke in May if he “had ever eaten a vegetable in his life.” “The campaigns are saying lots of things, both of them,” Oz said. “My position is — I can onl...