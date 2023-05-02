Memphis ex-officer Preston Hemphill won’t be charged in Tyre Nichols death, DA says
Andrew Nelles/Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS

Former Memphis police officer Preston Hemphill won’t be charged in relation to Tyre Nichols’ death, the district attorney said. Preston Hemphill was among a group of police officers involved in a confrontation after Tyre Nichols was pulled over on suspicion of reckless driving on Jan. 7, dragged from his car and beaten. Hemphill’s body camera footage shows him firing his Taser at a running Nichols, but he does not appear in other footage that shows five officers beating Nichols. While a number of hours of footage have not been released, Hemphill was among the officers fired shortly after Nicho...