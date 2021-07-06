Merkel and Macron hold talks with China's Xi amid heightened tensions
Merkel press conference on virtual Western Balkans Summit - German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a press conference after the eighth Western Balkans summit as part of the Berlin process. Merkel gave a mixed assessment of developments in the countries of the Western Balkans and their process of rapprochement with the European Union. - Michael Sohn/POOL AP/dpa
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron held joint talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday, as ties between the EU and the world's second-largest economy come under increasing strain.

The video conference focused on EU-China relations, international trade, climate protection and biodiversity, according to the German government's spokesperson.

They also discussed cooperation in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, global vaccine supply, and other international and regional issues.

Merkel and Macron advocated for a tightening of short-term carbon dioxide reduction targets as well as joint efforts to protect biodiversity.

The Chinese city of Kunming hosts a UN Biodiversity Conference in October, while the next UN Climate Change Conference starts a short time later in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to Chinese sources, Xi advocated "multilateralism and cooperation" in the video conference.

The last time the three leaders spoke to each other was in April. The main topic then was climate protection.

Since then, tensions have grown between China and the EU.

Europe accuses Beijing of unfair trade practices, committing human rights abuses against its Uighur minority, suppressing Hong Kong's democracy movement and flexing its military might in territorial disputes with neighbours.

In May, the EU Parliament put a long-planned investment agreement between China and the EU on hold.

This was triggered by the extensive counter-sanctions imposed by China in March in response to European punitive actions against officials, who have been held responsible for human rights violations in Xinjiang.