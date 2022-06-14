Merrick Garland’s response about any possible high-level January 6 prosecutions? ‘Cagey’

After the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack concluded on Monday, Garland held a press conference to announce new prosecutions on firearms. He was asked if he was watching the House January 6 hearings.
"Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday he plans to watch the House Jan. 6 Select Committee’s hearings in their entirety, but he remained cagey about whether the Justice Department is exploring the potential criminal culpability of former President Donald Trump or his top advisers in the insurrection at the Capitol," Politico reported.
“I am watching and I will be watching all the hearings, although I may not be able to watch all of it live,” Garland said in response to a question at an afternoon press conference about efforts to prosecute gun trafficking. “I can assure you the Jan. 6 prosecutors are watching all of the hearings, as well.”
A US court charged Britney Spears' ex-husband with a felony count of stalking on Monday after he attempted to gatecrash the pop princess' wedding in southern California, which he had live-streamed on Instagram.
Spears and her longtime partner Sam Asghari were preparing to wed Thursday in her home in Thousand Oaks, California, when the proceedings were interrupted.
Jason Allen Alexander, a childhood friend the 40-year-old singer was very briefly married to in 2004, crashed the sun-soaked event, sparking a police response.
According to court filings in Ventura County's court, Alexander was charged with a felony count of stalking, as well as misdemeanors counts of trespassing, vandalism and battery.
The 40-year-old Louisiana native -- who had appeared in court via Zoom from jail -- pled not guilty to the charges, and the judge issued a restraining order requiring Alexander to stay 100 yards from Spears.
His bail was also set at $100,000, and a hearing is next scheduled for Wednesday.
Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart told reporters he was "pleased" by how the sheriff's office responded to Alexander's intrusion.
"This is a serious matter, this is not a 'wedding crash' -- this was an infiltration, as we all shockingly saw," Rosengart said outside the courthouse.
According to Ventura County Sheriff's Office, Alexander also has an open warrant for grand theft embezzlement and possession of stolen property.
Spears' wedding to Asghari was not widely trailed, with news of the nuptials appearing on specialist publications only hours earlier.
The star-studded affair was attended by celebrities like Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and Donatella Versace -- who had designed her dress.
"Fairytales are real," the pop princess had posted on Instagram, along with a video of the preparations showing Spears posing in a horse-drawn carriage decorated in pink roses.
In November, a Los Angeles judge dissolved a controversial conservatorship overseen by Spears' father, an arrangement that has seen her life and multimillion-dollar estate under his control for 13 years.
The singer had said her father Jamie Spears had prevented her from having a contraceptive IUD removed despite her desire for more children -- an allegation he has denied.
Rogers was asking her fans and allies in the “groyper army” to go after the QAnon conspiracy theorist turned Congressional candidate because he had alleged Rogers, a Flagstaff Republican who has built her political brand on spreading lies about the 2020 election, was involved in some sort of “backroom deal” that was preventing some equipment from being examined for alleged election fraud. There is no evidence of such a backroom deal.
The self-styled online “army” that Rogers sought to rally to her aid is a collection of white nationalists who favor online trolling tactics. Their goals broadly include normalizing their extreme and racist views by aligning them with Christianity and so-called “traditional” values.
“I wish to submit a formal ethics complaint and ask that you commence an ethics investigation into Senator Wendy Rogers to determine whether she is fit for service to the people of Arizona due to a pattern of behavior that is unbecoming of a Senator,” Watkins wrote in an email to Ethics Committee Chairwoman Sine Kerr that was also sent to the other 29 senators. “I have been included in her online attacks and will list the details here, along with a history of actions that call into question her ability to faithfully execute her duties in a way that brings honor to the State of Arizona.”
Watkins initially filed the complaint as an email, not as a signed and notarized letter as required by the rules of the Senate Ethics Committee. He has since submitted a complaint that follows those guidelines, he told the Arizona Mirror.
Watkins’ complaint alleges that, in trying to mobilize the “groyper army,” Rogers put his life in danger because of his Asian-American heritage and because “someone in this group would interpret this post to mean a ‘hit’ on my life.”
Although he said in the complaint that he was fearful of the groypers, Watkins has repeatedly associated with prominent Arizona groypers. For instance, Kyle Clifton, who has promoted white nationalist Nick Fuentes as well as used the Neo-Nazi term “blood and soil” in Instagram posts, has posed alongside Watkins for photos.
Watkins has boosted the Telegram accounts of both Arnold and Clifton. Before all three were banned from Twitter, he also boosted their Twitter accounts.
Before QAnon, many came to associate Watkins with an online image board called 8chan, which was later renamed 8kun. Watkins didn’t create the site — its founder was Fredrick Brennan, who would later cut ties with the website — but he became its administrator after his father, Jim Watkins, purchased it.
Ron Watkins files an ethics complaint against Wendy Rogers, alleging she put his life in danger
A key piece of the second public hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and the 2020 election overthrow attempts was that former Mayor Rudy Giuliani spent a lot of time promoting conspiracy theories and giving advice to former President Donald Trump. Amid those sessions, Trump advisers confessed under oath that he appeared to be intoxicated.
"Late-Night" host Seth Meyers had a favorite person who was asked about Giuliani, however: Jared Kushner.
Kushner told the committee that he tried to warn Trump about Giuliani, but it appears his advice went unheeded.
"Did you ever share, Mr. Kirschner, your view of Mr. Giuliani — did you ever share your perspective about him with the president?" the committee asked.
"Umm," Kushner said before pausing. "I guess," he said again before another lengthy pause and an audible sigh. "Uh. Yes."
"Tell me what you said," the committee asked.
"Well, basically not the approach I would take if I was you," said Kushner.
"Ok. And how did he react? How did President Trump react when you shared that view with him," the committee lawyer asked.
"He said, you know, I, I, I've confidence in Rudy," said Kushner.
Meyers pointed out the "Very long pause" and that it is the kind of pause that someone uses when a friend was "super drunk at a party, especially a friend you invited."
"Hey, you know your friend Kyle?" Meyers asked. "Uh..... ..... .... [sigh] ..... yeaaahhh?"
Meyers went on to summarize the hearing that there were clearly two schools of thought that the committee pointed out - those who didn't think that the election was a fraud and the "drunk" or "crazy people" who was ready for a coup.
See the video below:
Blockbuster Jan. 6 Hearing Focuses on Drunk Rudy, Debunks Trump’s Big Lie: A Closer Look
