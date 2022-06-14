Merrick Garland’s response about any possible high-level January 6 prosecutions? ‘Cagey’
Judge Merrick Garland testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be US Attorney General(AFP)

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland once again is facing criticism over what some see as a lack of prosecutorial action against Donald Trump and his advisors over the January 6 insurrection and the former president's "big lie" that the election was stolen.

After the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack concluded on Monday, Garland held a press conference to announce new prosecutions on firearms. He was asked if he was watching the House January 6 hearings.

"Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday he plans to watch the House Jan. 6 Select Committee’s hearings in their entirety, but he remained cagey about whether the Justice Department is exploring the potential criminal culpability of former President Donald Trump or his top advisers in the insurrection at the Capitol," Politico reported.

“I am watching and I will be watching all the hearings, although I may not be able to watch all of it live,” Garland said in response to a question at an afternoon press conference about efforts to prosecute gun trafficking. “I can assure you the Jan. 6 prosecutors are watching all of the hearings, as well.”

MSNBC's Chris Jansing notes Garland was "asked if any DOJ policy would limit pursuing charges against the most senior current or former government officials, says no."

“This investigation is proceeding according to the facts and the law," she quotes him saying. "We are not obstructed from continuing our investigation in any way."

