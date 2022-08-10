DOJ is ‘restoring faith in the rule of law’ with Trump search warrant: expert
Federal appeals court judge Merrick Garland. (AFP)

Attorney General Merrick Garland was praised by one of America's foremost constitutional law experts for restoring faith in America's justice system by executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump.

Laurence Tribe, who has argued three-dozen cases before the U.S. Supreme Court and taught at Harvard Law for a half century, was interviewed by MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell.

Tribe taught Garland at Harvard. He also taught Jan. 6 select committee members Jaime Raskin (D-MD) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

O'Donnell noted how much more the public has learned since Garland publicly said three weeks ago that nobody is above the law.

"We do," Tribe agreed. "And with a reason to be confident that the attorney is proceeding, as he always does, methodically, with great precision, without fear or favor."

"And he is restoring faith, I think, in the rule of law," Tribe argued.

"Of course, Donald Trump calls himself a victim, he says this was a witch hunt," Tribe noted. "But the law says that he has to be given an inventory of the material that was taken from him, even though it is an inventory that might contain some redactions, because we have every reason to think that some of the material might be so secret and so classified that it can't be discussed publicly. But he has that inventory, so, he should put up or shut up, if he thinks this was an unjustified raid, he has the means of saying, there's no evidence of any guilt here, take a look."

