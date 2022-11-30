Meta's Zuckerberg says some of Elon Musk's Twitter content approach 'might work'

(Reuters) - Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday he was keen to see how Elon Musk's management of content moderation on Twitter would fare, arguing it was good for platforms to take different approaches. "You can agree or disagree with what Elon is doing, or how he's doing it, but I do think it's going to be very interesting to see how this plays out," said Zuckerberg, speaking at the New York Times Dealbook conference. "I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work," he said. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Lananh Nguyen in New York and Katie Pa...
GOP official melts down outside Colorado HQ: 'We have a Republican Party that is full of whores!'
November 30, 2022
Anil Mathai, chairman of the Republican Party in Colorado's 8th Congressional District, demanded new leadership at the state level.
During a Wednesday rally outside the Colorado Republican Party headquarters, speakers pushed for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters to head the party despite her indictment for alleged election tampering.
"We are gathered here today to give a declaration of war," the first speaker said.
Mathai took the microphone and accused his party of not acting based on conservative ideology.
"We have a Republican Party that is full of whores!" he exclaimed. "They listen to the consultants. Right? They keep telling you about messaging. Right? They are liars."
"They have not held to the U.S. Constitution, and then you wonder why these ass wipes can't win a race!" Mathai continued. "They've taken me to court. My attorney was Jenna Ellis!"
The chairman said the party was controlled by Democrats because of open primaries.
"We have Democrat RINOs in control!" he shouted. "Six years ago, I told these ass wipes, you can't use moderate Republicans to pick a Republican candidate! Right? The most stupidest thing you could have ever have heard."
"Forget the stupid party behind our back. They are corrupt. They are whores!" Mathai concluded.
John Cornyn finally responds to questions about Trump's dinner with Kanye and Nick Fuentes
November 30, 2022
WASHINGTON — The third day was a charm as Raw Story tracked down Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), who has repeatedly refused to answer questions about Donald Trump's meet-up with neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes and Kanye West.
At first, Cornyn told reporters he wouldn't respond because he had "better things to do," prompting a swift response from his former Senate colleague, Claire McCaskill (D-MO). She wanted to know specifically what was more important than denouncing such hate in the few seconds that it would take.
On day two, Cornyn refused to respond. Raw Story asked if that meant, "no comment," and the senator quickly ducked into an elevator. Many of Cornyn's colleagues, from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), made statements condemning Trump's legitimizing of radical right-wing extremists.
On day three, a week after the lunch and after the story had spread all over cable news, through newspapers and all over Capitol Hill, Cornyn responded to Raw Story's questions by saying, "I don't know who Nick Fuentes is." When told, all Cornyn could muster was, "obviously I don't ascribe to antisemitism and white nationalism."
Raw Story asked Cornyn what he's heard about Christian Nationalism — the militant right-wing movement quickly spreading across the country by MAGA allies — Cornyn said he hadn't heard much about it.
"There's a lot of crazy stuff out there," the Senate Minority Whip said.
Judge says recommended 9- to-11 year prison sentence for Matt Gaetz pal may be too low
November 30, 2022
Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg will face a judge this Thursday to be sentenced federal charges that include child sex trafficking and aggravated identity theft -- charges that prosecutors say deserve a guideline prison term of 9.25 to 11 years, Click Orlando reports.
Greenberg’s attorney argued that his client deserves a more lenient sentence because he has provided assistance to investigators on other criminal cases.
"U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell indicated the federal guideline sentence may not adequately punish Greenberg for his extensive and unrelated crimes, including stalking a political rival, defrauding the Small Business Administration in a COVID-19 relief scheme, defrauding Seminole County by running a personal cryptocurrency business run out of the tax collector’s office, and manufacturing fake driver’s licenses," Click Orlando's report stated.
Watch Click Orlando's report on the story below:
Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg back in court ahead of federal sentencing www.youtube.com
