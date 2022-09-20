Meta suspends Nebraska construction after racist graffiti found at data center
(Shutterstock)

Construction in Nebraska was suspended at a data center owned by Facebook's parent company following multiple incidents of racist graffiti on the job site.

"Meta has zero tolerance for any racist acts. While this is a challenge facing the entire industry, we’re working with our general contractors to implement measures that will help prevent them at any of our construction sites," Meta said in a written statement to KETV NewsWatch 7.

"At the Sarpy County site, we are working closely with Turner Construction and trade leaders to identify the perpetrator(s) of these acts," the statement added.

The network reported that Papillion and Sarpy County law enforcement had not been contacted about the incidents, neither had the FBI.

KETV NewsWatch 7 reported. "Similar incidents occurred at another Meta data center under construction in Utah late last year, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office. Two incidents involved racist graffiti written on a portable bathroom, but are unsolved. The third incident involved a noose found at the Utah site, which lead to a contract worker's termination."

