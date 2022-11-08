Meta will begin laying off employees on Wednesday morning - WSJ

(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc will begin laying off employees on Wednesday morning, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told hundreds of executives on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported. Zuckerberg appeared downcast in Tuesday's meeting and said he was accountable for the company's missteps and his overoptimism about growth had led to overstaffing, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter. He described broad cuts and specifically mentioned the recruiting and business teams as among those facing layoffs, the report said, adding an internal announcement of the company's layoff...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
‘Looks can be deceiving’: DOJ says Pelosi laptop stealer is a ‘threat to democracy'
November 08, 2022
Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Gordon urged jurors to look past the 5'2" frame of 23-year-old Jan. 6 defendant Riley Williams during opening arguments in her trial on Tuesday.
"Riley June Williams, a 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman affiliated with the extremist 'Groyper' movement, is facing eight counts in connection with the Jan. 6 attack," NBC News reported. "Williams is charged with obstructing, impeding, and interfering with law enforcement officers during civil disorder; obstructing an official proceeding; assaulting, resisting, opposing, impeding, intimidating, or interfering with law enforcement officers inside the Capitol building; stealing government property; and four misdemeanor charges faced by defendants who entered the Capitol."
Politico reported on how Gordan opened his arguments.
“She doesn’t look like someone who would fight through tear gas and … physically attack police standing in her way,” the prosecutor said. “Looks can be deceiving.”
IN OTHER NEWS: Ohio man fatally shoots neighbor ‘because he thought he was a Democrat’
“She hated former Vice President Mike Pence,” Gordon said. “She hated Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi even more.”
Williams allegedly stole a laptop from Pelosi's office.
Lori Ulrich, Williams' defense attorney, described her client as, "a girl wanting to be a somebody.”
"The case is one of the most unusual to emerge among the 900 people being prosecuted so far for their role in the mob attack on the Capitol," Politico reported. "Among the issues that will come up in trial is Williams’ intense interest in the Groypers, the name given to followers of white nationalist podcaster Nick Fuentes, a prominent purveyor of claims that the 2020 election had been stolen. Williams shared memes about her actions on Jan. 6 that indicated she was motivated by those messages, and her green T-shirt that she wore during the riot read 'I’m with Groyper.'"
CONTINUE READING Show less
'Trying to steal the election with bad machines': Trump melts down over Maricopa County election snafu
November 08, 2022
Reports of voting machines in Maricopa County not working on election day has set Donald Trump off on a multiple-post tirade at his Truth Social account where he is flipping out and claiming that another election theft is underway.
As Fox 10 in Phoenix reported, 20 percent of the polling sites had issues but it has already been addressed by election officials.
Those officials issued a statement claiming, "Maricopa County has identified the solution for the tabulation issues at about 60 Vote Centers. County technicians have changed the printer settings, which seems to have resolved this issue. It appears some of the printers were not producing dark enough timing marks on the ballots. This solution has worked at 17 locations, and technicians deployed throughout the county are working to resolve this issue at the remaining locations."
Nonetheless, the former president hopped onto his social media platform and waved a red flag at his supporters.
READ MORE: Maricopa County sees problems with ballot tabulators on Election Day. But votes will still be counted
"Maricopa County in Arizona looks like a complete Voter Integrity DISASTER. Likewise Detroit (of course!), Pennsylvania, and other places. Not being covered by the Fake News Media!" he first wrote before adding, "They are now saying that about 20% of the so-called Voting Machines in Maricopa County are not counting the Votes that have been placed in the Machine. Only Republican areas? WOW! Kari Lake, Blake Masters, and all others are being greatly harmed by this disaster. Can’t let this happen, AGAIN!!! I believe Attorney General Mark Brnovich is on the case, big time. He has a chance to be the biggest hero of them all, and at the same time save our Country from this Cancer from within!!!"
Moments later he insisted, "Same thing is happening with Voter Fraud as happened in 2020???"
That, in turn, was followed by, "People of Arizona: Don’t get out of line until you cast your vote. They are trying to steal the election with bad Machines and DELAY. Don’t let it happen!"
CONTINUE READING Show less
Pennsylvania election law battle could end up before the U.S. Supreme Court again: legal experts
November 08, 2022
The legal battles that unfolded from Donald Trump's team in 2020 could reappear after Tuesday's midterm election but on a Pennsylvania scale, wrote former impeachment lawyer Norm Eisen and campaign finance attorney Fred Wertheimer.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is in a unique position after a state justice passed away, making all votes 3 to 3. Already the parties are fighting over a deadlocked decision over whether mail-in ballots should be counted that were incorrectly dated. Based on the law, those ballots should be counted, but it has led to another round of lawsuits and federal cases have been filed.
"This past May, in a case concerning mail-in ballots from a November 2021 county judicial election, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that enforcing the requirement that mail-in ballots have dated outer envelopes violates a provision of the Civil Rights Act," the lawyers explained. "That provision, the 'Materiality Provision,' states the right to vote shall not be denied because of an 'error or omission' by a voter that is 'not material' to determining whether they are 'qualified' to vote."
While the U.S. Supreme Court declined to stay the case then, three of the justices stated that they would have intervened.
IN OTHER NEWS: 'Silver lining' awaits Democrats after Trump jumps into the 2024 race: columnist
"Soon after, on October 16, the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Committee, and Republican Party of Pennsylvania requested the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to stop the counting of mail-in ballots with undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes in the upcoming midterm election," wrote the legal experts. "They did so through a method that allows the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to fast-track cases without lower court proceedings."
On Tuesday is when they split the decision at the state Supreme Court, sending it back to the lower court decision.
By Thursday it got more complicated when the Pennsylvania Department of State issued guidance for the Nov. 1 order saying that they'll be scanned upon receipt to ensure a time stamp is added. If not, they'll be coded in the database as "segregated from other ballots."
On Nov. 4 there was another lawsuit. This time, civil rights advocates sued the state, saying that the updated mail-in ballots should be counted. The case was assigned to a Trump-appointed judge. Tuesday, John Fetterman's campaign brought a similar lawsuit in the same district. Both are demanding a permanent injunction stopping the state from rejecting the ballots. They're both quoting the previous 3rd Circuit case.
"According to the plaintiffs in the civil rights coalition’s complaint, mail-in voter qualifications are determined at the time the voter is issued a mail in ballot, and the date on the envelope is immaterial to determining the ballot’s timeliness because under Pennsylvania law, a ballot is timely if it is received by 8 p.m. on Election Day," the gentlemen said.
The Fetterman lawyers say that “[b]ecause Pennsylvania law determines voter eligibility based on the date of the election—rather than the date of marking the ballot—the [d]ate [on the envelope] provides no information about whether a voter is qualified.”
The underlying point is that the un-dated ballot issue is going to continue to be fought out in court. Meanwhile, the decision to verify every ballot is going to make things take even longer than initially thought. In Pennsylvania, Republicans have implemented legislation that prevents any ballots from being counted until the polls close. It means that all of the early ballots that came in were just sitting there. By contrast, for example, in Arizona, they can begin counting the second the ballot is received. It's why there are results for Arizona much faster than Pennsylvania.
"Accordingly, at least the trial court and likely the circuit panel should so rule again," the explainer concluded. "If the Western District of Pennsylvania and the Third Circuit permit counting undated ballots, we should expect another appeal on this issue to the Supreme Court. They may or may not take the case (they passed on it last time) on the merits. But if they do, hopefully they will take this same common-sense approach to the Materiality Provision as well."
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}