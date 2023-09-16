Mexican kingpin Ovidio Guzman extradited to U.S., source says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Ovidio Guzman, a son of incarcerated Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, has been extradited to the United States, a Mexican government source familiar with the matter said on Friday. Earlier, Mexican news network Milenio reported that Guzman had been taken out of prison to be extradited, citing U.S. official sources. (Reporting by Dave Graham)
Two Russians, American reach space station
September 16, 2023
Two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut docked with the International Space Station on Friday after blasting off from Baikonur amid raging tensions between Moscow and Washington over Ukraine.
Earlier Friday Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara lifted off from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan aboard the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft.
The crew docked at the ISS three hours later, the Russian space agency said.
At the orbiting station the trio will join three Russians, two Americans, a Japanese astronaut and a representative of the European Space Agency.
The liftoff took place after Russia's first lunar mission in nearly 50 years failed last month.
The ISS is a rare venue for cooperation between the United States and Russia, whose ties broke down after Moscow unleashed its offensive in Ukraine last year.
Kononenko alluded to the tensions during a pre-flight press conference on Thursday, saying that "unlike on earth" cosmonauts and astronauts took care of each other in space.
"We hear each other there, and we understand each other, and we are very sensitive to our relationships," he said. "We always take care of each other."
- 'ISS legacy' -
O'Hara praised the station's "legacy" and said it had been bringing the countries together.
"I'm excited to get on board and see the crewmates who are waiting for us," she added.
Kononenko, 59, and Chub, 39, were scheduled to spend a year on the ISS, while O'Hara, 40, was to spend six months aboard. It was the first mission to space for both O'Hara and Chub.
Chub said that travelling to space was his "childhood dream" and he had dedicated "all his life" to reaching that goal.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is looking to strengthen space cooperation with China after ties with the West broke down following the start of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine last year.
On Wednesday, Putin hosted the reclusive leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, at Russia's new Vostochny spaceport in the Far East, and the two discussed the possibility of sending a North Korean into space.
Last month Russia's Luna-25 module crashed on the Moon's surface after an incident during pre-landing manoeuvres, in a huge embarrassment for Moscow.
The Luna-25 mission was meant to mark Russia's return to independent Moon exploration in the face of financial troubles and corruption scandals, and its growing isolation from the West.
Moscow last landed a probe on the Moon in 1976, before shifting away from lunar exploration in favour of missions to Venus and building the Mir space station.
Clampdown and grief as Iranians mark first anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death
September 16, 2023
Iranians at home and abroad marked the first anniversary Saturday of the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, with activists speaking of a renewed crackdown to prevent any resurgence of the protests which rocked the country last year.
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died a few days after her arrest by religious police for allegedly violating the strict dress code for women in force since shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Her family says she died from a blow to the head but this is disputed by Iranian authorities.
Anger over her death rapidly expanded into weeks of taboo-breaking protests which saw women tearing off their mandatory headscarves in an open challenge to the Islamic republic's system of government under supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Reports from outside Iran said the father of Mahsa Amini was briefly arrested on Saturday morning before being later released, as official pressure grows on the family not to held a memorial ceremony for her.
Amjad Amini was detained while exiting the family home in the western town of Saqez and then released after being warned not to hold the memorial service, the Kurdistan Human Rights Network and 1500tasvir monitor said.
Official news agency IRNA described the reports of the arrest as "false", saying they were aimed at "inciting the population to protest".
Amjad Amini was already summoned by intelligence officials last week after his announcement he planned to hold a memorial ceremony. One of Amini's uncles, Safa Aeli, was detained in Saqez on September 5 and remains in custody.
There was no sign of the ceremony taking place at her grave at the Aichi cemetery in Saqez, with some reports suggesting security forces had blocked access to the site.
'Chokehold on dissent'
The protests lost momentum after several months in the face of a crackdown that saw security forces kill 551 protesters, according to Norway-based Iran Human Rights, and arrest more than 22,000, according to Amnesty International.
Iranian authorities say dozens of security personnel were also killed in what they describe as "riots" incited by foreign governments and hostile media.
Seven men have been executed after being convicted in protest-related cases.
Campaigners say the authorities have renewed their crackdown in the runup to the anniversary, putting pressure on relatives of those killed in the protests in a bid to stop them speaking out.
Campaigners say the authorities have renewed their crackdown in the runup to the one year anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death. © Kenzo Tribouillard, AFP
New York-based Human Rights Watch said family members of at least 36 people killed or executed in the crackdown had been interrogated, arrested, prosecuted or sentenced to prison over the past month.
"Iranian authorities are trying to impose a chokehold on dissent to prevent public commemoration of Mahsa Jina Amini's death in custody, which has become the symbol of the government's systematic oppression of women, injustice and impunity," said HRW's senior Iran researcher, Tara Sepehri Far.
Kurdish-focused group Hengaw said people in western Iran were expressing discontent through a general strike, with shops shut down in a dozen towns and cities including Saqez.
Hengaw said "repressive forces" were deployed around the Amini family residence in Saqez, adding that the government had in the days leading up to the anniversary sent in additional security forces to the region.
Persian-language channels based outside Iran, including Iran International, broadcast footage of residents shouting "Death to the dictator" and the main protest slogan of "Woman, Life, Freedom" from apartment blocks in Tehran and its satellite city of Karaj overnight.
'Doubling down'
While some women are still seen walking in public without headscarves, particularly in wealthy, traditionally liberal areas of north Tehran, the conservative-dominated parliament is currently considering a draft law that would impose far stiffer penalties for non-compliance.
"The Islamic republic is doubling down on repression and reprisals against its citizens and seeking to introduce new and more draconian laws that severely restrict further the rights of women and girls," said Sara Hossain, the chair of the UN fact-finding mission set up to investigate the crackdown.
Under the slogan "Say her name!", Iranian emigrés are expected to hold commemorative rallies, with large demonstrations expected in Paris and Toronto.
Amnesty International accused Iran's authorities of committing a "litany of crimes under international law to eradicate any challenge to their iron grip on power" and lamented that not a single official had been even investigated over Amini's death or the crackdown.
The protests challenged Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. © Khamenei.IR, AFP
On the eve of the anniversary, Iran's arch-foe the United States and its Western allies including Britain and the European Union imposed new sanctions on the Islamic republic over its protest crackdown.
Announcing the measures, US President Joe Biden led international calls in solidarity with Iranians on the anniversary of Amini's death.
"Iranians alone will determine the fate of their country, but the United States remains committed to standing with them," he said.
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani slammed the Western countries' "illegal and undiplomatic actions" in a statement late Friday.
(AFP)
Belgian court sentences terrorists behind 2016 Brussels bombings
September 16, 2023
A Belgian court on Friday handed out sentences ranging up to life in prison to eight men for the 2016 jihadist bombings in Brussels, ending the country's largest-ever criminal trial.
The suicide bombings on March 22, 2016 at Brussels' main airport and on the metro system killed 32 people and were claimed by the Islamic State group.
French citizen Salah Abdeslam and Belgian-Moroccan Mohamed Abrini – already sentenced to life in jail by France for a 2015 massacre in Paris – were the highest-profile of six culprits found guilty of murder in July.
Abrini, who was one of the intended bombers but decided not to blow himself up at the last moment, was given a 30-year jail term.
The court ruled not to give Abdeslam an additional term after he was sentenced in Belgium to 20 years in 2018 over a shootout.
The attacks – near the headquarters of both NATO and the EU – were part of a wave of attacks claimed by the Islamic State group in Europe.
Hundreds of travelers and transport staff were maimed and seven years on, many victims, relatives and rescuers remain traumatized.
(AFP)
