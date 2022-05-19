Mexican officials say a notorious cartel killed 2 Tijuana journalists. Critics aren’t buying it
La tumba de la periodista tijuanense Lourdes Maldonado, rodeada de flores en el Monte de los Olivos el jueves 27 de enero de 2022 en Tijuana, Baja California. - Alejandro Tamayo/The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS

TIJUANA, Mexico — Journalists, academics and law enforcement officials in Mexico are not convinced that the Arellano-Félix cartel was behind the January slayings of two prominent Tijuana journalists, as the government claims. Mexico’s undersecretary of security, Ricardo Mejía Berdeja, on April 27 said the same criminal cell, composed of remnants of the Arellano-Félix Cartel (CAF), is responsible for the murders of Margarito Martínez Esquivel and Lourdes Maldonado López. Martínez, a freelance photographer, was shot and killed on Jan. 17 outside his residence in Tijuana, in the northern Mexican ...