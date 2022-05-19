Mexican officials say a notorious cartel killed 2 Tijuana journalists. Critics aren’t buying it
Tijuana journalist Lourdes Maldonado's grave is surrounded by flowers at Monte De Los Olivos on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 in Tijuana, Baja, California. - Alejandro Tamayo/The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS

TIJUANA, Mexico — Journalists, academics and law enforcement officials in Mexico are not convinced that the Arellano-Félix cartel was behind the January slayings of two prominent Tijuana journalists, as the government claims. Mexico’s undersecretary of security, Ricardo Mejía Berdeja, on April 27 said the same criminal cell, composed of remnants of the Arellano-Félix Cartel (CAF), is responsible for the murders of Margarito Martínez Esquivel and Lourdes Maldonado López. Martínez, a freelance photographer, was shot and killed on Jan. 17 outside his residence in Tijuana, in the northern Mexican ...