Miami-Dade detective wounded after gunman fires at his unmarked car

MIAMI — A gunman shot at and injured a county robbery detective during an undercover surveillance in Northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said, the latest in a series of attacks against law enforcement officers in recent months. The Robbery Intervention Detail detective was grazed or hit by fragments in the face, Miami-Dade police said Monday. “Our officer, thank goodness, is doing OK. He’s going to be alright,” Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez told reporters outside Jackson Memorial Hospital, where the detective was being treated. The department did not say whether the gunman ...