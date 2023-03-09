Suspect arrested after Miami cop shot in head
(Shutterstock.com)

A man suspected of ambushing and shooting a Miami-Dade Police officer in the head has been arrested, the Miami Herald reported.

The officer, a narcotics detective with 18 years on the job, “has been released from the hospital and is at home recovering,” Miami-Dade police director Freddy Ramirez said.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon as the officer was making an arrest. A gunman came from behind and grazed him with a shot to the head.

“This is the fourth time I am at the hospital after an officer is attacked,” Ramirez said. “I am tired of it. These attacks will not be tolerated. An attack on an officer is an attack on the community.”

SmartNews