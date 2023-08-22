Miami Mayor Francis Suarez does not qualify for first GOP presidential primary debate

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez gives his first speech as a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California on June 15, 2023. - Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald/TNS
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez won’t be onstage Wednesday night for the first Republican presidential primary debate after all. Suarez, an attorney and private equity executive who launched his White House bid in June, did not meet the Republican National Committee’s criteria to participate in the debate in Milwaukee, according to an announcement from the RNC late Monday night. The mayor, the only Hispanic in the large Republican field, had on Friday declared that he’d qualified by meeting the committee’s polling and donor requirements, but RNC advisers confirmed at the time that Suarez had not ye...