Miami plans to donate guns to Ukraine. They are not going to the military
Miami Police Chief Manny Morales, left, and Commissioner Ken Russell hold a press conference about the city's "Guns 4 Ukraine" gun buyback program on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Miami City Hall. - Alie Skowronski/Miami Herald/TNS

MIAMI — The city of Miami is sending more than 150 used guns to Ukrainian police — not to soldiers fighting on the front lines of the Russian invasion. In June, city officials announced the intention to put firearms in the hands of Urkainians defending their country, though it was not clear who would receive the weapons. Since then, the city has rushed to throw together a plan that became clearer Tuesday when the city announced that the police department for one of Kyiv’s suburbs, Irpin, would receive 167 surplus guns. “We’ve been building a plane as we fly it,” said Commissioner Ken Russell, ...