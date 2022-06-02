Michael Avenatti sentenced to 4 years in prison for defrauding Stormy Daniels

The former FBI agent went on to say there was no reason to have a negotiator on the scene during an active shooter event.

"It just clouds an already muddled issue even further -- and I have to say it is suspicious that all of a sudden we're finding out about this negotiator in the aftermath of the revelation that the police chief was trying to work this as a barricaded suspect situation," he said.

IN OTHER NEWS: GOP lawmaker brandishes guns he says Dems want to ban while calling from his home into House Judiciary hearing

Watch the full segment below: