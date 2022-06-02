Michael Avenatti sentenced to 4 years in prison for defrauding Stormy Daniels
Spencer Platt/Getty Images North America/TNS

Pugnacious California attorney Michael Avenatti was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for defrauding Stormy Daniels when he represented her in litigation against former President Donald Trump. The disgraced lawyer faced two to 20 years for stealing Daniels’ book advance payments in 2018 totaling more than $300,000. Avenatti, who was already serving time for trying to shakedown Nike for more than $20 million, dumped his lawyers on the trial’s second day and moved to represent himself against criminal charges. Government prosecutors had asked Judge Jesse Furman to sentence Avenatti to f...