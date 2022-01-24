Michael Avenatti was ‘desperate for money’ when he swiped $300,000 from Stormy Daniels, prosecutors say as trial begins
NEW YORK — Disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti was so strapped for cash in 2018 that he stole from the client who put him on the map: porn star Stormy Daniels, federal prosecutors told a Manhattan jury Monday. “This is a case about a lawyer who stole from his client,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Rohrbach said during opening arguments. “You will learn that the defendant was desperate for money.” The California lawyer is charged with stealing $300,000 of Daniels’ book advance while representing her in lawsuits against former President Donald Trump. Avenatti allegedly used the money to pay off...