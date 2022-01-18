NY sheriff running for governor pleads with judge to go easy on 'good friend' who rioted at the Capitol

On Monday, CBS News reported that a sheriff from Upstate New York is pleading with a judge to show leniency to a "good friend" of his charged with rioting at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
"In his letter to the judge, Lewis County, New York, sheriff Michael Carpinelli wrote that he was putting his 'title and reputation' at stake in asking the court for leniency for his 'good friend' William Tryon," reported Scott MacFarlane. "Tryon, 71, pleaded guilty in October to the misdemeanor charge of entering a restricted building on Capitol grounds on January 6, 2021. Tryon submitted Carpnelli's letter, along with six dozen other character letters from friends and members of the community, as he sought a sentence that spared him from prison."
"On Friday, a judge sentenced Tryon to 50 days in jail, nearly twice as long as the sentence recommended by prosecutors," the report continued. "Tryon, a farmer from upstate New York, was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine."
Carpinelli is running for governor of New York as a Republican, one of many GOP figures seeking the nomination, along with Congressman Lee Zeldin, former White House assistant Andrew Giuliani, and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino.