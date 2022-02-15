Michael Che makes counter-offer after Kanye West bribes him to stop working with Pete Davidson
Comedian Michael Che arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Mark Twain Award for American Humor on Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington, D.C.. - ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/TNS

“Saturday Night Live” standout Michael Che declined Kanye West’s offer to double his salary if he stopped working with actor Pete Davidson. But only because it wasn’t enough, he joked on Instagram. According to Mediaite, the “Gold Digger” rapper posted and deleted a series of posts over the weekend blasting Davidson, who is now dating Kim Kardashian, who is divorcing West. One of those unhinged missives was reportedly aimed at Che. “I’LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE,” the mercurial rapper wrote. To prove he was in control of his...