Michael Fanone enraged at Pennsylvania troopers who posed with Trump

On Friday, The Huffington Post reported that D.C. Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone, one of the officers who gave harrowing testimony about fighting off the January 6 insurrectionists, is enraged at the Pennsylvania state troopers who posed for a photo with former President Donald Trump.

"Trump on Sunday showed off the photo of him flashing a thumbs-up sign with rows of uniformed troopers on either side of him, a large sign and logo for the 'Pennsylvania State Police, Troop P, Wilkes-Barre' directly behind him," reported S.V. Date. "The night before, at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, he had attacked the FBI and the Department of Justice for investigating him. Just days earlier, he had said he would likely pardon all the Jan. 6, 2021, rioters, many of whom have been charged with assaulting police officers at the Capitol that day."

"Michael Fanone, a former Washington police officer who suffered a heart attack and traumatic brain injury after being beaten and electroshocked on Jan. 6, had a ... blunt assessment of the photo," said the report. “'Professionally? It’s unprofessional. It’s improper,' he said. 'Personally? Those two or three dozen Pennsylvania state troopers, from the bottom of my heart, can go f**k all the way off.'"

The photo has raised controversy, and prompted defenses from state police officials in Pennsylvania.

"Myles Snyder, communications director for the Pennsylvania State Police at its headquarters in Harrisburg, issued the following statement: 'PSP members at this particular event were afforded an opportunity to gather for a photograph with the former president. The photograph in question was not officially sanctioned or disseminated by the Pennsylvania State Police. The Pennsylvania State Police does not endorse any political candidate or campaign,'" said the report. "He would not, however, respond to follow-up questions."

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is reportedly investigating the incident, with his press secretary saying, “according to PSP, this was a private photo opportunity with the former president and it was not approved for use by the former president for public purposes.”

