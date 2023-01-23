Michael J. Fox shares struggle with alcohol after Parkinson’s diagnosis in new doc ‘Still’
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images North America/TNS

Michael J. Fox says he fled deeper into alcoholism when he was first diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The first seven years after his 1991 diagnosis were spent in denial and depression, he says in the documentary “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” which premiered Sunday at the Sundance Film Festival. Hiding became a virtual side hustle as he worked on films and television projects, popping dopamine pills as if they were Smarties candies. The pills are used for Parkinson’s, which is characterized by a loss of dopamine that causes tremors and other uncontrollable movements and progresses slowly...