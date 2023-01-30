Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson cast to play him in upcoming biopic
Araya Doheny/Getty Images North America/TNS

Michael Jackson will be played by his nephew Jaafar Jackson in a biopic directed by “Training Day” filmmaker Antoine Fuqua. “Proud to announce @jaafarjackson as Michael — the motion picture event that explores the journey of the man who became the King of Pop,” Fuqua announced on Instagram. “Coming soon.” Jackson is the 26-year-old son of Jackson 5 bassist and singer Jermaine Jackson, one of the King of Pop’s older brothers. Jaafar Jackson confirmed Fuqua’s post on Instagram, adding, “I’m humbled and honored to bring my uncle Michael’s story to life,” and promising fans, “I’ll see you soon.” M...