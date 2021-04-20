MAGA rioter who vowed 'no remorse or shame' for his actions arrested by feds

A Trump-loving rioter who vowed to have "no remorse" for his decision to storm the United States Capitol building was arrested by the FBI on Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee, 56-year-old Tennessee resident Michael Timbrook was arrested on charges related to the infamous January 6th Trump-incited riots that left five people dead.

The Department of Justice's website states Timbrook has so far been charged with "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority" and "violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds."

As noted by Huffington Post's Ryan J. Reilly, social media messages posted by Timbrook over the last three months show he was proud of storming the Capitol on behalf of former President Donald Trump, and said he had no regrets about what he did.

He also reported speaking with FBI agents about his actions at the Capitol that day.

"The agents were exemplary!" he enthused. "Respectful, courteous, direct. My chastening is forthcoming, and will undoubtedly hurt my wallet, but I feel no remorse of shame."



