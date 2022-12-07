Michelle Obama talks about her book ‘Light We Carry’ in Chicago with David Letterman: ‘The world made me practice liking myself’

Michael Blackshire/Chicago Tribune/TNS
CHICAGO — Michelle Obama doesn’t tour for a book. She appears. She materializes, like a fond memory from a better time, suddenly in front of you again, barely aged. She has become the closest thing — arguably — America has to royalty. That’s not opinion. That’s just very selective facts. “Becoming,” her previous memoir, sold 17 million copies worldwide and that book tour, four years ago, played sold-out arenas. Her new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” — though pulling no way near the record-breaking numbers of “Becoming” — is poised to be the holiday’s bestselling book...