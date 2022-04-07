Michigan law could've cost AG Nessel her twin sons — and she's refusing to enforce it: report

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced she would refuse to enforce a 1931 state anti-abortion law if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade — which she expects.

Explaining her decision, Nessel revealed for the first time that prior to giving birth to her twin sons, she had been pregnant with triplets.

"I was eventually told I would miscarry all three unless I terminated one. So I chose to try whatever I could do, and follow the advice of my doctors, in order to salvage the pregnancy of the other two," Nessel explained to the Detroit Free Press.

"Now, I didn't work as hard as I did to become pregnant only to have an abortion. But, like most people, I was faced with what felt like an impossible and incredibly difficult decision. ... I can't imagine being robbed of a decision to have my children. But that is ultimately what this law would have done to me personally," she said.

She vowed she will not enforce the law, which makes abortion a felony except in cases to protect the life of the mother, unless ordered by a court.

“This law is dangerous. This law effectively strips women of their dignity and bodily autonomy, and in some cases, of their lives. I will not enforce it, and neither will I defend it. I will take no part of driving women back into the dark ages and the back alleys,” she explained. "I will not utilize the resources of my department to endanger the lives of million of women in my state. I will not defend (the state law) unless or until ordered to by a court.”