Michigan clerks who gave away tabulators risk ability to run elections, letters show
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks during a press conference at Cadillac Place on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Detroit. - Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan clerks who handed over voting tabulators to aid investigations into unproven claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election could lose their ability to administer future elections unless they confirm they've stopped allowing unauthorized access to equipment. In Aug. 26 letters, Jonathan Brater, Michigan's elections director, told Irving Township Clerk Sharon Olson, Roscommon County Clerk Michelle Stevenson and Lake Township Clerk Korinda Winkelmann to report five times from September through January on whether they've safeguarded their voting equipment. "If you fai...