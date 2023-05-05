Michigan commission accuses lawyers who tried to overturn 2020 election of misconduct
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan commission in charge of investigating the misdeeds of lawyers says nine attorneys who attempted to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election committed misconduct and should face discipline, according to a complaint obtained by The Detroit News. The document, dated Monday, reveals that the Michigan Attorney Grievance Commission is seeking to formally penalize some of the most vocal proponents of the legal effort to reverse Republican Donald Trump's loss, including Texas lawyer Sidney Powell and Georgia lawyer Lin Wood. In the weeks after the November 2020 ele...