Michigan 'extremist' possessed bombs and called for putting Pelosi's head on stick, feds say
U.S. District Court/U.S. District Court/TNS

DETROIT — A northern Michigan man who prosecutors say called for putting Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi's head on a stick faces being jailed indefinitely Monday in a federal criminal case involving pipe bombs, anti-government extremism and an arsenal of weapons.

Court records in the criminal case against Terrence VanOchten, 56, of Mancelona describe the latest allegations of political extremism in Michigan, which has drawn a national focus in recent years amid a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the participation of more than 20 people from Michigan in the Jan. 6 insurrection.