Michigan false elector compares stress of indictment to cancer diagnosis
Robin Buckson/The Detroit News/TNS

LANSING, Mich. — Marian Sheridan, one of the 16 Michigan false electors facing felony charges, compared the stress of her indictment to a cancer diagnosis in a video that was included in a Tuesday fundraising telethon. The telethon, organized by conservative groups, was attempting to raise $800,000 for the legal defense of the Republicans who signed a certificate in December 2020, falsely claiming that former President Donald Trump had won Michigan's 16 electoral votes. In July, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced eight felony charges, including forgery, against each of the Republican elect...