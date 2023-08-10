Michigan GOP fights lead to charges against three Republicans
GOP Chairwoman Kristina Karamo. (Facebook photo)

Three Michigan Republicans will face misdemeanor charges for altercations involving state GOP meetings and GOP officials in Clare County, the local prosecutor's office announced Wednesday. Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis revealed the charges in a Facebook post, noting the incidents, which both occurred at the Doherty Hotel, had drawn national media attention. After one of the fights, Mark DeYoung, the chairman of the Clare County Republican Party, told police he suffered broken dentures, stress fractures in his spine and bruised ribs. Ambrozaitis authorized assault and battery and...