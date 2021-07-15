Michigan GOP to hold weekly roadside 'Trump won' rallies

Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a pro-Trump march Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (Devi Bones / Shutterstock.com)
Republicans in Michigan are planning to hold weekly rallies to promote the false claim that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election.
Michigan's 11th Congressional District Republican Committee announced the rallies on its Facebook page.
The message said that the first roadside rally will be held on July 20. Subsequent rallies will be repeated "every Tuesday after," the posting noted.
But the rallies may prove to be unpopular as the Facebook post was shared only 20 times in the first three days after it was posted.