Michigan man draws gun on state workers testing water for toxic chemicals

A Michigan man threatened state employees with a handgun as they tested drinking water near his home.

Workers from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy called police Thursday after the Kalamazoo County man came outside his house with a firearm drawn and confronted the state employees even though they weren't on his property, reported MLive.

The workers had purposefully avoided the man's Richland home, but witnesses say he "held a gun in both hands" until recognizing one of the employees and going back inside the house.

No one was injured, and potential charges will be referred to prosecutors.

“The safety and security of our employees is a primary concern and staff are instructed to immediately report threatening or harassing behavior to law enforcement,” said EGLE spokesperson Hugh McDiarmid. “Because the incident is still under investigation by law enforcement, EGLE has no further details to share at this time.”

The man's street is near an area of Gull Lake that is monitored for PFAS chemicals connected to a plume originating at the former Production Plated Plastics facility, and the state has managed groundwater remediation since the company went out of business in the early 1990s.