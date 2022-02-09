Michigan man pleads guilty over plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Kaleb Franks pleaded guilty Wednesday in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. - Kent County Jail/Kent County Jail/TNS
DETROIT — A Waterford Township man admitted Wednesday that he plotted to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and said federal investigators and informants did not entrap him or his co-conspirators. The admission and guilty plea by Kaleb Franks in federal court in Grand Rapids gives prosecutors a second key insider who is expected to testify next month at the trial of four other men accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer. The case has shed light on violent extremism in Michigan motivated by anger over restrictions the Democratic governor imposed during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. In pleadi...