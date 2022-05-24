Michigan petition forgery report spurs bipartisan calls for criminal prosecutions
LANSING, Mich. — Petition circulators who allegedly forged signatures, leading to five Republican candidates for Michigan governor potentially losing their spots on the primary ballot, should be criminally prosecuted, key political figures from both sides of the aisle said Tuesday. "We have to be serious about putting several people in jail," said Norm Shinkle, one of two Republicans who serve on the Board of State Canvassers. "We have to prosecute." His comments came a day after the Michigan Bureau of Elections reported finding "a substantial volume of fraudulent petition sheets" submitted by...

